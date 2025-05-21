Sophie Cunningham Denies Sexual Relationship With Phoenix CEO Josh Bartelstein

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham is adamantly denying she ever hooked up with Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein ... calling the claims made in a recent lawsuit "untrue and extremely hurtful."

The current Indiana Fever guard was named in bombshell court documents filed by former Suns and Mercury employee Gene Traylor earlier this month ... and among the numerous allegations laid out, he stated he heard of an affair between the hooper and exec when she was still on the team.

In the lawsuit, Traylor said he was notified of the inappropriate relationship by coworker Cornelius Craig, the organization's VP of security and risk management.

Cunningham broke her silence on Wednesday ... saying she's "deeply saddened" by the allegations -- and has no idea who Traylor even is.

"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming," she said. "I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court."

Of course, several outlets ran stories about the alleged affair ... and Cunningham's pissed, claiming no one reached out for a comment before running articles.

For what it's worth -- TMZ Sports reached out to a rep for Cunningham on Tuesday and never heard back.

"To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry," she added. "In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print."

"I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and my fans."