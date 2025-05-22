Hayden Hopkins Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body Months After Baby W/ Joey Gallo

Hayden Hopkins is looking stunning after welcoming a baby with MLB player Joey Gallo late last year ... putting her incredible figure on display in a sexy social media post.

The professional dancer and current free agent became parents to an adorable bundle of joy, Capulet Lilac Gallo, back in October ... with mama calling her "Heaven on earth."

Hopkins -- who documented her pregnancy journey on her Instagram -- decided to share her progress to her 231,000 followers ... rocking the same bikini she wore during her second trimester to show her current state six months later.

She also included a new pic of baby Capulet ... who was dressed in a cute customized outfit that features her name and a few baseballs.

As we previously reported, Hopkins' pregnancy announcement sparked quite the frenzy on social media ... with speculation the baby was actually with Raiders owner Mark Davis -- simply because she was spotted at a game with him in the past.

We debunked that talk rather easily ... and figured out while Hopkins had spent time in Davis' suite at Allegiant Stadium in 2022, it was simply due to her work with the Raiderettes -- and Gallo was the father.

31-year-old Gallo is currently working on switching to being a pitcher ... and he's without a team in the meantime.