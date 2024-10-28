MLB's Joey Gallo Welcomes Child With Hayden Hopkins

Congrats are in order for Washington Nationals player Joey Gallo and professional dancer Hayden Hopkins -- the two just welcomed their baby girl!!

The new mama shared a snap of the bundle of joy in a white outfit with purple bows late Sunday night ... announcing Capulet Lilac Gallo made her big debut to the world last week.

The Cirque Du Soleil star referred to baby Capulet as "heaven on earth" ... and her followers couldn't get over how adorable she looked.

Of course, Hopkins' pregnancy announcement back in May sparked widespread misinformation ... with several social media aggregators claiming Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was the father, all because she was spotted enjoying a game in his suite back in 2022.

But in reality, Hopkins was never involved with Davis romantically ... and her presence at games was linked to her work with the Raiderettes.

As we previously reported, it was a planned pregnancy for Joey and Hayden ... with the latter saying the two were "excited" to start a family.