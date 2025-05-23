Jennifer Grey’s Famous 'Dirty Dancing' Dance Briefs Up for Auction

A piece of cinema history is hitting the auction block ... Jennifer Grey's famous punk dance briefs from "Dirty Dancing."

Jennifer donned the iconic short shorts in her unforgettable rehearsal scenes with Patrick Swayze in the timeless classic ... and now they are going to be sold to the highest bidder.

Propstore, a global entertainment memorabilia auctioneer, is hosting the auction online ... and the auction house tells us Jennifer's pink nylon Capezio briefs are a Size M 12-14.

Jennifer wore the dance brieds in scenes where her character, Baby Houseman, learns to dance the mambo alongside Patrick's Johnny Castle and Cynthia Rhodes' Penny Johnson.

"Dirty Dancing" was released in 1987 and it's now a pop culture phenomenon ... and no one can forget Jennifer's pink shorts.

She earned Golden Globe nominations for her work in 'DD' and the film won the Oscar and Golden Globe awards for Best Original Song for "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."