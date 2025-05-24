'Hocus Pocus' Actress Vinessa Shaw Getting Divorced

"Hocus Pocus" actress Vinessa Shaw’s husband just filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

The star's husband Kristopher Gifford filed divorce docs on Thursday ... citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

He lists the date of separation as October 24, 2023 ... so it looks like they've been apart for well over a year and a half.

Gifford's asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jack. He didn’t check any boxes about spousal support.

While Shaw and Gifford married in 2017, they were together for about a decade before that ... kicking off their relationship in 2007 and getting engaged the following year.

Shaw's probably best known for her role as Allison Watts in the Halloween comedy "Hocus Pocus" ... main character and Max Dennison's love interest in the 1993 film. She didn't return for the 2022 sequel.

VS also had a starring role in the 2006 remake of "The Hills Have Eyes" and appeared in "3:10 to Yuma," "Eyes Wide Shut," and Rodney Dangerfield's "Ladybugs."