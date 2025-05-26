Dustin May Feared Life Would be Forever Altered After Esophagus Surgery

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dustin May is finally back on the mound, doing what he loves, after multiple serious surgeries -- including one on his esophagus -- which he says had him fearing he'd never be able to live a normal life again!

The Dodgers' right-handed flame thrower joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show this week (airs nightly on FS1) ... and says he couldn't be happier to be back on the hill.

"Just being able to compete to go out and just compete is always a positive in my at this point," May told us. "I've been out for so long, so just being able to just do it to the amount that I have been, I've just been excited to be back with the guys."

Dustin says he's still a work in progress -- he's not exactly where he wants to be just yet -- but the 27-year-old is making steady progress, and he isn't taking the opportunity for granted after the ordeal he's been through.

Remember, May suffered a freak accident while eating a salad in 2024 ... when he tore his esophagus while eating lunch.

Dustin wasn't only worried about baseball ... he was concerned he might not be able to live a normal life again.

"I was honestly worried that I wasn't going to live a normal day-to-day life after surgery because it is such a rare thing. It's not like a normal procedure to do, especially on a young person, and definitely not on somebody who has to use their body in a way a professional athlete does."