Britney Spears Files Trademark for Jewelry Line

Britney Spears is one step closer to debuting her first-ever jewelry line because TMZ has learned she's officially filed a trademark for the brand.

Britney's team filed the official paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday. The documents say the filing has met all the minimum requirements and is now awaiting review.

Our Britney sources tell us the main motivation behind securing the trademark was to prevent others from jumping on the name before Britney could bring her own vision to life. We're told while there’s no official launch date just yet, Britney and her team are hoping the line will be ready to launch soon.

Our sources tell us the line will be exclusive to jewelry, and Britney plans to be very involved in the design process of all of the pieces.

