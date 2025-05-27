Phil Robertson's Death Won't Be Featured in 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Season 1

Phil Robertson's death will not be featured on the upcoming season of the "Duck Dynasty" revival ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the show tell us cameras were not rolling when Phil died over the weekend ... and the production crew has no plans to rush back to capture the Robertson family mourning to refashion the debut of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."

We're told Phil's passing will be addressed in the second season ... staying true to the show's commitment to authenticity and reflecting the events of the Robertson clan. The family has always been about showing a genuine portrayal of their lives -- and that meant not forcing the news into a completed season.

It's also worth noting Phil was never intended to be in the revival of the show, even if he was in good health ... so the decision to hold on the death and family mourning made sense.

Play video content A&E

In a scene that's featured in the season premiere coming up on Sunday, Willie Robertson is seen getting emotional while discussing his aging parents and Phil's health with his wife, Korie. This heartfelt moment now carries even more weight following Phil's death over the weekend.

Phil died Sunday in Louisiana. Korie posted the news to Facebook ... saying Phil was a man of God, who always tried to remind people that death only meant returning to God's kingdom.

Play video content Unashamed with The Robertson Family

His family revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in December in an episode of the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast.