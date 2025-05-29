Driver Hit With Seven Criminal Charges Over Liverpool FC Parade Tragedy

Play video content

The man who allegedly plowed his vehicle through a sea of celebrating Liverpool FC fans earlier this week has just been hit with over half a dozen criminal charges, officials announced.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said Thursday 53-year-old Paul Doyle has been charged with two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of dangerous driving for his alleged actions during Liverpool FC's trophy parade on Monday.

Sims revealed Doyle has been taken into custody ... and will appear before a judge on Friday morning to face the charges.

"As always," Sims said during her announcement, "our thoughts remain with all of those injured and affected by this appalling incident."

Law enforcement says Doyle was behind the wheel of a dark-colored SUV when he drove it through a gaggle of soccer fans who were celebrating their favorite team's accomplishment in UK streets.

A 53-year-old British man from Liverpool has been detained. pic.twitter.com/69EVuA4Ffk — Sammy Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) May 26, 2025 @officialsammyuk

In total, authorities say 79 people were injured during the incident.

"It is important to ensure that every victim gets the justice they deserve," Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said.