Colombian Senator Gunned Down at Campaign Event

colombian senator Miguel Uribe gunned down at campaign event ... Clinging to Life

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe -- a potential presidential frontrunner -- is clinging to life after being shot in broad daylight during a political event over the weekend.

The stunning attack went down in Bogota on Saturday while 39-year-old Uribe was greeting supporters at a park. According to officials, a gunman fired at him from behind -- and graphic footage circulating online shows the terrifying moment.

Uribe’s wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, issued an update on social media, revealing he’s fighting for his life. Outside the hospital, crowds gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Authorities say the shooter is a 15-year-old and was caught with a 9mm Glock pistol and taken into custody.

Colombian news outlet, Noticias Caracol, obtained some of the messages the alleged hitman had on his phone in his WhatsApp chat.

Police are offering a reward of $730,000 for any solid leads.

