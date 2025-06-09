Joseline Hernandez Cabaret Dancers Brawl on Puerto Rican Parade Float

Play video content TMZ.com

Joseline Hernandez's Puerto Rican Day Parade float was the battleground for a royal rumble yesterday ... when a few of her dancers got into a cutthroat catfight.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Joseline's float completely parked in the streets of Manhattan around 3:30 PM at the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade while her entourage duked it out in broad daylight.

You can see Joseline standing towards the back of the float looking at the chaos as her fiancé Balistic Beats attempted to break up the madness with one hand -- and a camera in the other!!!

Play video content

It's unclear what they're fighting over but it is clear the group chose sides. You see another entourage member dressed in a black T-shirt and ballcap straight up cold-cock one of the dancers with a punch after being frustrated with the fight not breaking up.

Every action has a reaction, and the punched backup dancer threw what appears to be a phone that narrowly missed Joseline's head, causing her to point as a warning ... but she never gets activated like she did against Amber Rose.

Her reality show also airs on the Zeus Network ... where fighting is like breathing!!!