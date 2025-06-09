Suspect Beats Up 3 Cops Before Getting Arrested, Video Shows

A man is in custody after throwing hands with three cops in Fargo, North Dakota -- and the whole brawl was caught on wild video!

As you can see in the footage, 37-year-old Joseph Manitowabi goes full beast mode -- breaking free from three cops and landing punches to each of their faces … including a female officer.

The burly dude then bolts across the street -- but Fargo PD tells TMZ there was a quick pursuit before Manitowabi was caught and arrested for preventing arrest, assaulting three officers, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

We’re told the incident on Saturday began when cops were tipped off to suspicious activity via the Real Time Crime Center unit in the city -- and when they tried to detain Manitowabi in downtown Fargo, he resisted and went full-on assault mode on all three officers around 4:30 PM.

The video of him landing blows on the cops has gone viral -- with some people online suggesting he was trying to make a statement against Trump’s immigration policy ... though the incident seems to be nothing more than an attempted arrest for drugs.

The three officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.