Suspect Beats Up 3 Cops Before Getting Arrested, Video Shows

Police Pulverized Man Repeatedly Punches 3 Cops In The Face ... Booked For Assault

Man Fights Cops

A man is in custody after throwing hands with three cops in Fargo, North Dakota -- and the whole brawl was caught on wild video!

As you can see in the footage, 37-year-old Joseph Manitowabi goes full beast mode -- breaking free from three cops and landing punches to each of their faces … including a female officer.

The burly dude then bolts across the street -- but Fargo PD tells TMZ there was a quick pursuit before Manitowabi was caught and arrested for preventing arrest, assaulting three officers, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

060925-man-fights-cops-punch

We’re told the incident on Saturday began when cops were tipped off to suspicious activity via the Real Time Crime Center unit in the city -- and when they tried to detain Manitowabi in downtown Fargo, he resisted and went full-on assault mode on all three officers around 4:30 PM.

060925-man-fights-cops-flee

The video of him landing blows on the cops has gone viral -- with some people online suggesting he was trying to make a statement against Trump’s immigration policy ... though the incident seems to be nothing more than an attempted arrest for drugs.

Joseph Manitowabi mug shot fargo police 1

The three officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

