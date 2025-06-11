'The Bachelor's Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross Are Married

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are officially husband and wife ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, "The Bachelor" alums tied the knot on May 23, 2025, in Texas.

The marriage comes more than two years after the pair got engaged during the season finale of the ABC dating show in March 2023. Zach and Kaitlyn -- known to fans as "Kaity" during her time on the show -- first met while filming season 27 of the series.

Their connection was immediate, with Kaity earning early on one-on-one dates and eventually winning over Zach and Bachelor Nation viewers. He popped the question in the show’s emotional finale.

After the show wrapped, the couple moved in together in Austin and frequently share glimpses of their life on social media. While they previously teased plans for a late 2025 wedding, they clearly decided to make things official a little earlier.

From a reality TV proposal to real-world commitment -- Kaitlyn and Zach made it official!