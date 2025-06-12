Model Lila Moss Rocking Bikini With Gal Pals for Sexy Fun in the Sun on Boat

Play video content BACKGRID

Lila Moss -- the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss -- is having some fun in the sun, showing off her amazing bod with other bikini-clad babes aboard a yacht in Spain -- and, yes, we got all the eye-popping footage for ya!

Lila -- who's followed in mama Kate's footsteps as a fashion model -- is having' a grand ol' time on the luxury boat with her half-naked female pals in Ibiza -- a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea. A couple lucky dudes are also sprinkled in the mix.

The video and photos -- shot Wednesday -- tell the whole tale. Check it all out ... Lila and her gal pals, all wearing skimpy bikinis, are laying out on the deck taking in the rays.

The happy sunbathers, including Romeo Beckham's ex-gf Kim Turnbull, are also seen drinking, chatting and moving about the boat. Kim doesn't seem bothered one bit by her recent breakup with Romeo amid the Beckham family drama.