Team USA Boxer Julius 'Juju' Ballo Vows to Make Statement In Pro Debut
Julius "Juju" Ballo is determined to prove he's not just a Team USA amateur boxer with 614k Instagram followers ... telling TMZ Sports he will light up the ring like fireworks at his pro debut next month.
Ballo -- who won the USA National Championships in 2021 and 2022 -- will face 2-0 Brandon Ayala at Madison Square Garden on July 26 ... the first professional fight of his boxing career.
"I'm blessed," the 22-year-old said, "and excited to put on a great performance for the fans."
Ballo -- backed by OTX, Overtime Boxing, and Top Rank for his co-promoted debut -- is seriously looking to show that he's not some amateur ... nor is he an IG boxer with a big following.
He wants to be seen as a real fighter and vows to bring fireworks "like the 4th of July" into the ring.
"I'ma do my job to make my name up there in the pound-for-pound list and I'm gonna do my job as successful as I can be," Ballo said.
He also looked up to some legends along the way ... including Floyd Mayweather and his new favorite, Naoya Inoue -- someone he hopes to go against in the ring one day.
Until then, Ballo is ready to make a statement in the ring on July 26 and make his family proud, especially his aunt, who battled cancer.
"I'm not only fighting for my fans, but also fighting for my family."