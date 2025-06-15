Team USA Boxer Julius 'Juju' Ballo Vows to Make Statement In Pro Debut

Play video content TMZSports.com

Julius "Juju" Ballo is determined to prove he's not just a Team USA amateur boxer with 614k Instagram followers ... telling TMZ Sports he will light up the ring like fireworks at his pro debut next month.

Ballo -- who won the USA National Championships in 2021 and 2022 -- will face 2-0 Brandon Ayala at Madison Square Garden on July 26 ... the first professional fight of his boxing career.

"I'm blessed," the 22-year-old said, "and excited to put on a great performance for the fans."

Ballo -- backed by OTX, Overtime Boxing, and Top Rank for his co-promoted debut -- is seriously looking to show that he's not some amateur ... nor is he an IG boxer with a big following.

He wants to be seen as a real fighter and vows to bring fireworks "like the 4th of July" into the ring.

"I'ma do my job to make my name up there in the pound-for-pound list and I'm gonna do my job as successful as I can be," Ballo said.

He also looked up to some legends along the way ... including Floyd Mayweather and his new favorite, Naoya Inoue -- someone he hopes to go against in the ring one day.

Until then, Ballo is ready to make a statement in the ring on July 26 and make his family proud, especially his aunt, who battled cancer.