Elon Musk Shares Results of Urine Test Following Drug Use Report, Rumors

Elon Musk just clapped back at rumors and a news report about his alleged drug abuse in a literal p*ssing contest -- yup, he shared a urine test that seems to show he’s squeaky clean.

The Tesla titan dropped his urinary drug test receipt on X Tuesday -- showing he’s negative for everything from cocaine and meth to ketamine and weed. His caption? A casual "lol" ... like it was some sort of ultimate mic-drop moment.

The drug test hasn’t been independently verified.

This all comes hot on the heels of that New York Times bombshell a few weeks back -- accusing Elon of being deep into ketamine and acting erratically on everything from Ecstasy to Adderall, according to insiders.

The report even linked Elon’s alleged drug use to his short-lived stint leading the Trump administration’s Dept. of Government Efficiency -- claiming the Prez pulled the plug after folks started raising eyebrows over Musk’s behavior.

Elon’s called B.S. on the whole thing -- insisting he hasn’t touched ketamine in years, and even then only in small, doctor-approved doses for back pain.