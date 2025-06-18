Terry Luttrell of REO Speedwagon Reportedly Crashes Car After Falling Asleep at Wheel

Terry Luttrell from the iconic rock band REO Speedwagon reportedly got into a bad car wreck after a concert last night -- crashing his vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel following a long night.

According to a new report ... the 78-year-old says it all went down after a late-night concert -- he was driving from Illinois to St. Louis after staying up until 4:30 AM Sunday, nodded off behind the wheel, and rolled the car. The ride’s now totaled ... and he’s lucky to be alive.

Terry told Illinois newspaper The News-Gazette he woke up "cocooned" -- wrapped in airbags after the crash ... they deployed on impact and cracked his sternum.

He managed to crawl out of the wreck with some back and neck pain -- and he’s now recovering at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, where he’ll be laid up for the next few days.

Turns out some of the nurses treating him were actually fans -- they’d been at his concert at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL the night before ... right next door to Urbana. So it sounds like he didn't make it too far out of town before the crash.