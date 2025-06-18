'16 & Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis Claims Son's Death Could've Been Avoided

The tragic death of Whitney Purvis' son has sparked a bitter war of words between her and her ex-boyfriend, the boy's father -- with Whitney now claiming her child’s death could have been avoided entirely ... but her ex is calling BS.

In a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday, Purvis accused her ex-boyfriend Weston Gosa of neglect and financial irresponsibility, alleging their son, Weston Jr., lacked proper medical care despite suffering from serious conditions like diabetes, Addison’s disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

In her Facebook post, Whitney writes, "Tell me if this makes sense. My son had no medical insurance, but had a life insurance policy. His dad bought five cars in the last six months but couldn’t pay for medical insurance."

She says a Dexcom glucose monitor -- which could've alerted them to dangerous fluctuations in her son's blood sugar -- might have saved his life. We're told the 16-year-old died from natural causes.

Purvis blasted Gosa for organizing a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, claiming he was planning to cremate their son anyway because it was the cheapest option. She said under their custody agreement, Gosa was required to provide medical insurance for their children, and she accused him of failing to uphold that.

The reality star didn’t hold back when recounting the days surrounding the funeral, either. She says Gosa knew she was outside the chapel and claims he told the funeral home staff to have her removed from the property.

Whitney ended her post saying all she wanted was alone time to say goodbye, a lock of her son's hair, and some of his ashes. She says Gosa has ignored all her messages since the funeral.

Now, Weston Gosa is firing back -- telling TMZ Whitney is "clueless" and spreading false narratives ... "She has no idea what she's talking about. The state canceled his insurance because of how much money I was making, so I quit and let my wife work while I stay home and spend time with my family."

According to Gosa, the family had been fighting to reinstate insurance and had paid thousands out of pocket for Weston Jr.'s doctors, medications, and care. He also defended the glucose monitor claim, saying they had used one in the past but stopped because it was "sketchy" and inaccurate.

As for the life insurance policy, Gosa said it was a long-standing family tradition, saying his mom gets life insurance on all her grandkids at birth. He says that policy has been there for years.