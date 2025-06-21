Danny Green Says NBA Players Have to be Careful in Memphis, Just Like Most Cities

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stephen A. Smith sparked quite the controversy after claiming NBA players avoid signing with the Grizzlies due to safety concerns in Memphis ... and while Danny Green says the talking head "isn't far off" with his take, he tells TMZ Sports it's more so due to the fact it's "not a pretty city" in general.

We caught up with Green -- who had a very short stint in Memphis (we're talking three games here) back in the 2022-23 season -- at LAX this week ... and he weighed in more on the city's apparent obstacles to landing free agents.

Stephen A. Smith says NBA players have told him they would feel unsafe playing in a city like Memphis



"Cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis"



(h/t @awfulannouncing)pic.twitter.com/qySJhGBofG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 17, 2025 @TheDunkCentral

"I just don't think it's a destination city," he said. "Nashville is one of the cities that people enjoy. Memphis, it is in Tennessee so you get a tax cut. It's good on taxes, but it's just not a city that's pretty, people would say."

When we asked him if the city has a dangerous vibe to it ... he said certain areas do -- but that's not just a Memphis thing.

"Don't do silly things to go in certain places by yourself or certain times of day or night, but the city usually respects the players," he said. "But yes, you do have to be careful, and that's in most cities. There's always a hood in most cities. There's always a danger in most cities."

Green also made it clear he doesn't think Memphis is the most dangerous city ... pointing out he spent some time in Philly.

FWIW, Stephen A. later apologized to Memphis ... and will now take a trip to the area to hang with the mayor.

Away from the crime talk, Green said the team in general has fallen off in the Western Conference ... so it's not really all that sexy now.

"They were the city that was winning, and that was like a destination, but they're kind of figuring a lot of things out."