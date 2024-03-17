NBA's Danny Green Says He'd Vote For Steph Curry In Presidential Race
3/17/2024 12:40 AM PT
If Steph Curry gets into politics after his career ends, he's already got a vote from Danny Green ... 'cause the NBA player tells TMZ Sports the country could use someone from the league in office -- so why not Steph?!
Curry mentioned the possibility of running during an interview that aired on "CBS Mornings" this week, claiming he's open to a position in the government after his run with Golden State ends.
.@StephenCurry30 wants to help kids find their inner confidence with his book, “I Am Extraordinary.”— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024 @CBSMornings
He tells @jerickaduncan about his focus on children’s literacy and his potential post-basketball future: “I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good.” pic.twitter.com/FkrDF6GhbH
Green -- a longtime NBA veteran who played for the 76ers this season -- said Curry is the perfect candidate from the league for a gig like that ... and he would 100 percent support the Splash Brother if he saw his name on a ballot.
"If anybody from our league is gonna represent us in that fashion, it'd be him," the 36-year-old said. "I'd vote for him."
"He does things the right way," Green continued. "Spiritual guy, faith, uses his platform for great things. He's a good human being. How can you hate Steph Curry?"
Green went on to praise the Warriors star for even considering a career in politics ... noting it ain't exactly the easiest post-basketball route to take.
Green also told us which NBA player he'd like to see be Curry's running mate ... and, fittingly, one of the guys he mentioned is one of Steph's old teammates!