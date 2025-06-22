Anna Camp Defends 18-Year Age Gap with New Girlfriend

New GF Way More Mature Than Guys My Age!!!

Anna Camp says her girlfriend is 'pitch perfect' despite their nearly two-decade age gap ... 'cause Camp says her younger lady is way more mature than the dudes she's dated her own age!

Here's the deal ... Anna and her GF Jade Whipkey made their red carpet debut at a premiere for the movie "Bride Hard" -- starring Camp and Rebel Wilson -- last week, and the whole internet blew up about their age difference.

Anna and Jade have inverse ages ... Anna's 42 and Jade's 24 -- an 18-year gap many online were roasting the "Pitch Perfect" for.

So, Camp hopped online and dropped a comment with her reply on a post PinkNews -- a blog devoted to LGBTQ+-focused stories -- put out about them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Anna wrote, "I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything ♥️ Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month 🌈."

Translation -- keep my GF's name and age out of your mouths ... we're way more compatible than you think.

Unclear if AC was throwing any shade toward her famous ex, Skylar Astin ... to whom she was married from 2016 to 2019. He's only five years younger than her -- not exactly her age, but close enough to raise some eyebrows after this comment.