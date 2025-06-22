Police Shoot Suspected Gun-Toting Teen at Community Pool in Ohio, on Video

Play video content

Police shot and wounded a suspected gun-toting teenager near a community pool in Ohio — and the violence was all caught on video.

The Columbus PD released body camera footage this week showing the dramatic June 11 police shooting at Lincoln Park Pool and Barack Community Center.

As you can see, the incident kicks off with an officer responding to gunshots she hears while on patrol in the pool area.

She first tells adults and children at the pool to take cover and then dashes off to investigate the shooting, as she calls it in over the radio.

Cut to another cop on a bicycle peddling to the parking lot of the community center close to the pool — and he sees three teens fitting the description of possible suspects described by a witness who were involved in the shots fired incident.

The officer screams "hands" at the teens as he jumps off his bike and pulls out his service weapon.

Another cop arrives, prompting one of the teens to run away. That officer chases after him while the other cop tells the remaining teens to get on the ground.

One of the remaining teens complies ... but the other walks around a jeep and crouches behind it before turning to the officer.

That's when all hell breaks loose ... and the cop fires three shots, hitting the teen in the leg and arm. Police found a gun under the jeep and arrested the wounded 16-year-old for carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Cops also arrested the 15-year-old boy who fled the parking lot, recovering a stolen firearm he tried to ditch near the pool.

The boy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business. The third suspect who complied with police orders was not arrested or charged.