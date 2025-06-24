'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Backs Kristin Chenoweth Over National Anthem Slander

Play video content TMZ.com

'Queen of Versailles' star Jackie Siegel is not here for the Kristin Chenoweth National Anthem slander -- she’s backing her girl hard, saying the Broadway legend who plays her on stage is talented as hell!

In fact, when TMZ caught up with Jackie outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday, she told us there wasn't a single complaint when she and her squad heard Kristin belt the National Anthem. If anything, they were shocked by how long she held those notes and how high she soared.

It runs deeper ... Jackie says it’s Kristin’s voice that’s helping her survive one of the darkest chapters of her life -- losing both her sister to an overdose and husband David Siegel this past April.

Trust, you gotta catch our full clip ... ‘cause on top of getting personal, Jackie’s also gushing hard over Kristin’s performance in the 'Queen of Versailles' musical -- saying even her own kids think the icon plays her better than she does.

Jackie tells us she even invited Kristin into her real-life Versailles palace while she got into character -- yup, the same one that made Jackie a household name in that wild 2012 doc. Talk about method acting!