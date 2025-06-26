Kim Kardashian Poses in Tiny Swimsuits Behind the Scenes of Skims Tiger Shoot

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed their claws behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot ... with the SKIMS founder giving fans a look at every inch of her pelt in some tiny swimsuits.

The reality star shared a few photos from the dressing room of the shoot she publicized on her Instagram Wednesday ... squatting down alongside her more covered-up mother.

Kim also spread her arms out wide to show off her full figure ... proving she's having a whole lot more fun in her blonde wig.

These pics were taken on the same shoot where Kim ties her mom's headscarf, eats some pizza and reclines in a sun chair ... and looking great all the way through it.

It's all a marketing push for her new SKIMS line she's putting out in collaboration with Roberto Cavalli ... with prints pulled from the legend's archive.