Ed Orgeron Ditches Shirt During Wild Wedding Celebration

Ed Orgeron left little to the imagination at a wedding celebration over the weekend ... ripping his shirt off and dancing like crazy -- and thankfully, it's all on video!!

Coach O was back in Louisiana this weekend for a former LSU staffer's wedding ... and one of the guests captured the coach grabbing the mic and giving a passionate speech at the reception.

After his party pump-up, Coach O busted a couple of dance moves in front of a live band ... then outta nowhere, he started unbuttoning his shirt.

Once he got down to the final button, Coach O said to hell with it ... and pulled the top over his head instead ... and the 63-year-old looked pretty damn good!!

The wedding guests loved it ... hooting and hollering as he raged the night away.

Of course, Coach O is well known for his energy in the Bayou ... which motivated LSU's Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase to win the 2019 National Championship.