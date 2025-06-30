Ed Orgeron Ditches Shirt During Wild Wedding Celebration
Ed Orgeron left little to the imagination at a wedding celebration over the weekend ... ripping his shirt off and dancing like crazy -- and thankfully, it's all on video!!
Coach O was back in Louisiana this weekend for a former LSU staffer's wedding ... and one of the guests captured the coach grabbing the mic and giving a passionate speech at the reception.
After his party pump-up, Coach O busted a couple of dance moves in front of a live band ... then outta nowhere, he started unbuttoning his shirt.
Once he got down to the final button, Coach O said to hell with it ... and pulled the top over his head instead ... and the 63-year-old looked pretty damn good!!
The wedding guests loved it ... hooting and hollering as he raged the night away.
Of course, Coach O is well known for his energy in the Bayou ... which motivated LSU's Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase to win the 2019 National Championship.
So not only does he coach like a champ -- he certainly parties like one, too!!