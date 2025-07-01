Idaho Firefighter Sniper's Family Expresses Confusion, Condolences

The family of Wess Roley -- the man accused of sparking the horrifying Idaho tragedy that left two firefighters dead and another clinging to life -- is speaking out.

In a statement issued by the family's attorney, Justin Whittenton, the family says they are offering their "most heartfelt condolences" to those who lost loved ones and to the greater community of Coeur d’Alene.

They add ... "There are no words that can suffice for this tragedy and the infinite losses suffered by those affected by this shooting. ... Our hearts and spirits are broken for the lost and hurting, and for our own loss as well."

The family also admits their confusion about the whole situation, noting ... "We do not understand why this happened or how this came about."

The family assures the public they "intend to fully cooperate with authorities in seeking answers" about why their own family member decided to plan the attack.

As you know ... Roley is suspected of starting a brush fire on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d’Alene on Sunday in an attempt to lure firefighters to the area and open fire on them in an ambush. He shot three responding firefighters, killing 2 at the scene. The other firefighter is hospitalized in critical condition.

Sheriff's deputies spent hours searching for the suspect amid an ongoing exchange of gunfire. The 20-year-old's body was found in the woods with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the local sheriff.

A motive has not yet been released by officials ... but interestingly, Roley once had aspirations of becoming a firefighter himself.