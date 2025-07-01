Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands Historic $285M Deal With OKC Thunder

Most Money Ever Per Year!!!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's offseason just got $285 million sweeter ... the NBA champion just locked in a super max contract with the Thunder -- making him the highest-paid NBA player ever!!

The blockbuster four-year deal was announced on Tuesday, keeping the NBA MVP with the champion Thunder through the 2030-31 season.

Doing the math ... it means SGA will earn $71.25 million per year, making it the NBA's highest annual salary in league history.

Shai replaces Jayson Tatum, who previously had the highest annual salary ... a five-year deal worth $304 million ($60.8 mil a year).

SGA's new contract comes just over a week after he led the Thunder to their first championship, defeating the Indiana Pacers in 7 games in the NBA Finals.

He averaged 29.9 points and 6.5 assists in the playoffs, earning the Finals MVP.

The Thunder celebrated their first title by poppin' bottles in the locker room (after some help getting the bubbly open) ... and a fun parade in downtown OKC, where SGA went shirtless and met with fans.

