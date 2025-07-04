Joey Chestnut Wins In Hot Dog Contest Return, Downs 70.5 Wieners on Fourth of July

Play video content ESPN2

Joey Chestnut was back with a vengeance at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest … winning the annual Fourth of July tradition with ease and earning the Mustard Belt after eating a whopping 70.5 tube steaks!!

Chestnut received a hero’s welcome as he was introduced to the stage on Coney Island after a year away … and once the 10-minute timer started, he locked in and got to work at record-setting pace.

There certainly wasn’t any wiener rust for Jaws … as his counterparts didn’t come close to posing a threat. Chestnut eventually slowed down, but managed to surpass the 70-dog mark in the final seconds.

Chestnut actually apologized for his results … but vowed to return next year better than ever.

Jaws -- a 16-time champion heading into Friday’s event -- missed out on the 2024 spectacle due to a contract issue with the contest’s governing body, Major League Eating, surrounding a sponsorship deal he inked with Impossible Foods.

Both sides were able to come to an agreement prior to the 2025 showdown … paving the way for Chestnut to resume his position onstage with his fellow competitive eaters.

We spoke with Jaws prior to the contest … and he told us he was eyeing 80 dogs down the hatch. While he didn’t hit that mark, it was an insane outing nonetheless.

Chestnut previously ate 83 glizzies in his one-on-one with rival Takeru Kobayashi in September 2024 … and Patrick Bertoletti won the Independence Day shindig last year with 58 franks in the G.O.A.T.’s absence. This year, Bertoletti finished in second with 46.5.

Over on the women’s side, Miki Sudo once again took home the title this year … devouring 33 hot dogs to remain undefeated in the contest.

To put it all into perspective, Chestnut just took down approximately 21,150 calories, 1,259 grams of fat, 1,692 grams of carbs and 776 grams of protein in 10 minutes.