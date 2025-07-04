Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Prop Bets, Will A Competitor Vomit?!

Degenerates hoping to make a quick buck on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are in luck ... TMZ Sports has learned there's a (b)unbelievable amount of prop bets on the board for Friday!!

The guys over at BetOnline.ag tell us ... there are double-digit topics gamblers can place wagers on -- including whether or not a contestant will vomit.

"Yes" odds for the throw-up were set at 6/1, meaning if an upchuck happens, fans can get $6 for every $1 they bet. Meanwhile, those in favor of "no" will be getting 1/12 odds.

When it comes to wagering on who will win, Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite -- with bettors only able to get back $1 for every $25 they wager.

As for how many glizzies Jaws will put down, the over/under has been set at 71.5.

Other options for gamblers include what outfit event host George Shea will wear; how many dogs Patrick Bertoletti -- last year's winner -- will put away; and will Chestnut inhale more or less than 42.5 tube steaks within the event's first five minutes?