Celebs Flashing Their Grills ... Rob Gronkowski, Brie Larson, More!
Celebs Flashing Their Grills ... Rob Gronkowski, Brie Larson, More!
Published
July 4th weekend ain't over yet, y'all! Grab your grill flippers and see these famous smoke-shows grilling up nothin' but pure greatness!
There may be a slight height difference between footballers Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, but teamwork makes the dreamwork and that meat looks d*** good 🍔!
You already know Singer Kelis' "milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard," however nothin' tops whatever she throws onto her big green egg. And, actress Brie Larson was a total sauce boss -- giving her followers a sneak preview of what's under her hood!
You bring the meat, we got the heat ... open up our gallery of stars BBQing!