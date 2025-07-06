Celebs Flashing Their Grills ... Rob Gronkowski, Brie Larson, More!

July 4th weekend ain't over yet, y'all! Grab your grill flippers and see these famous smoke-shows grilling up nothin' but pure greatness!

There may be a slight height difference between footballers Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, but teamwork makes the dreamwork and that meat looks d*** good 🍔!

You already know Singer Kelis' "milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard," however nothin' tops whatever she throws onto her big green egg. And, actress Brie Larson was a total sauce boss -- giving her followers a sneak preview of what's under her hood!