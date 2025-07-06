Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NFL's Sauce Gardner Buys Semi-Automatic Rifle, Shotgun From Famed Firearms Shop

NFL's Sauce Gardner Quick On the Draw At Firearms Shop ... Cops Multiple Guns

By TMZ Staff
Published
sauce gardner guns insta getty 1
Getty Composite

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner is taking security into his own hands ... recently picking up several firearms from a New Jersey gun shop, including a semi-automatic rifle.

Gardner -- who has a gun license -- shared an Instagram pic this week showing him holding a black and gold rifle at SC Arms, a weapons store known for high-quality items and celebrity clients.

sauce gardner insta 1

TMZ Sports has learned the rifle (which costs between $1,200 and $7,500) is one of three Gardner purchased while he was at the Spotswood, NJ retailer. We're told he also got a handgun and a shotgun during the shopping spree as well.

SC Arms' owner, Derek Pitera, described the NYJ cornerback as a valued customer, noting Sauce has actually taken classes at the shop.

Sauce Gardner
Getty

Pitera said the two-time Pro Bowler buys weapons for hobby shooting, the range and home defense, ratcheting up his spending habits following the recent string of robberies at NFL players' houses.

Quick feet on the field and apparently fast trigger fingers off of it ... there clearly ain't much the 24-year-old can't do.

