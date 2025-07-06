NFL's Sauce Gardner Buys Semi-Automatic Rifle, Shotgun From Famed Firearms Shop
New York Jets star Sauce Gardner is taking security into his own hands ... recently picking up several firearms from a New Jersey gun shop, including a semi-automatic rifle.
Gardner -- who has a gun license -- shared an Instagram pic this week showing him holding a black and gold rifle at SC Arms, a weapons store known for high-quality items and celebrity clients.
TMZ Sports has learned the rifle (which costs between $1,200 and $7,500) is one of three Gardner purchased while he was at the Spotswood, NJ retailer. We're told he also got a handgun and a shotgun during the shopping spree as well.
SC Arms' owner, Derek Pitera, described the NYJ cornerback as a valued customer, noting Sauce has actually taken classes at the shop.
Pitera said the two-time Pro Bowler buys weapons for hobby shooting, the range and home defense, ratcheting up his spending habits following the recent string of robberies at NFL players' houses.
Quick feet on the field and apparently fast trigger fingers off of it ... there clearly ain't much the 24-year-old can't do.