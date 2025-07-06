NFL's Sauce Gardner Buys Semi-Automatic Rifle, Shotgun From Famed Firearms Shop

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner is taking security into his own hands ... recently picking up several firearms from a New Jersey gun shop, including a semi-automatic rifle.

Gardner -- who has a gun license -- shared an Instagram pic this week showing him holding a black and gold rifle at SC Arms, a weapons store known for high-quality items and celebrity clients.

TMZ Sports has learned the rifle (which costs between $1,200 and $7,500) is one of three Gardner purchased while he was at the Spotswood, NJ retailer. We're told he also got a handgun and a shotgun during the shopping spree as well.

SC Arms' owner, Derek Pitera, described the NYJ cornerback as a valued customer, noting Sauce has actually taken classes at the shop.

Pitera said the two-time Pro Bowler buys weapons for hobby shooting, the range and home defense, ratcheting up his spending habits following the recent string of robberies at NFL players' houses.