'Roundball Rock' Creator John Tesh Stoked for Iconic Tune's Return to NBA on NBC

Play video content TMZSports.com

October won't just feature pumpkins, ghouls and goblins this year, it'll also mark the first time in forever that "Roundball Rock" will be on NBA broadcasts ... and the man who created the iconic jingle tells TMZ Sports he couldn't be more fired up for it!

We caught up with John Tesh out in Los Angeles last week ... and he could hardly contain his excitement when talking to us about the song's return to airwaves.

Ever feel like EVERYONE has that one song stuck in their head? 🏀



The NBA on NBC and Peacock – coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/gpKMXlklFg — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025 @NBAonNBC

The tune, of course, was a staple of NBC's coverage of the NBA throughout the 1990s ... but when the network lost the rights to broadcast Association games roughly two decades ago, the melody went on hiatus.

But now that NBC's back in the NBA picture after signing a new deal with Adam Silver's league -- it's promised the return of Tesh's legendary ditty ... something he's clearly thrilled about.

"It's fun for me," he told us. "I mean, the song is 30 years old. So, I can't wait for it to come back, and if I had a keyboard, I'd play it for you!"

Tesh said he's played a bit with song, creating a few separate remixes of it ... but check out our interview, it sure sounds like the OG version will reign supreme in the fall.