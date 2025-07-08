Kevin Connolly Engaged to Zulay Henao

Congrats are in order for actor Kevin Connolly ... 'cause he just got engaged!

The "Entourage" star popped the question to his longtime partner, Colombian actress Zulay Henao, on Friday ... giving more than one reason for fireworks to light up the 4th of July sky.

The "intimate" proposal took place in Kevin's Long Island, New York hometown in front of family -- including the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Kennedy, he told People.

KC asked for Zulay's hand in marriage with what he describes as a "classic and modern" emerald-cut solitaire diamond that features a hidden halo and is set in a 2-tone design with a gold band. It was designed by renowned jeweler KC Sukamto.

The pair dated for 7 years before they got engaged, and they welcomed their daughter in June 2021.

The pair had an exciting few weeks leading up to their engagement -- they celebrated Father's Day together ... with the "If Loving You Is Wrong" alum telling Kevin he's "Daddying beautifully" in a sweet Instagram tribute.

Just before that, they helped Kennedy ring in her 4th birthday with a unicorn-themed bash.