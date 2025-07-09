Janet Jackson Is Not Dating Maxwell, Despite Sparking Romance Rumors

Janet Jackson is NOT dating Maxwell ... despite a recent outing that made it look like the musicians might be boo'd up.

Our sources with direct knowledge tell us she and Maxwell have nothing going on romantically.

Janet and Maxwell have been friends for a long time, and we're told that is still where their relationship stands.

Lots of folks were speculating about Janet and Maxwell possibly being a couple after they arrived hand-in-hand at the 1,500th performance of "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" Monday evening in London ... Janet was smiling as she led Maxwell into the performance, and they looked cozier than normal.

Janet keeps her love life pretty quiet and she's been divorced since 2017 ... and Maxwell's not publicly dating anyone either ... but, nothing going on between these two.