Roccstar Says Diddy Trial Has Artists Thinking Twice About Flying Out Hookups

By TMZ Staff
Published
roccstar-kal-07-09-2025
NOT A CRIME TO BE FREAKY
Diddy's fate after being guilty of prostitution will be sealed come October with his sentencing ... and "Love & Hip Hop" cast member Roccstar wants him to be set free -- let Puff get his rocks off!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Roccstar and got his reaction on Diddy's verdict ... the platinum producer's not excusing Diddy for the rough scuffles he had with Cassie and others -- but as we know, the Bad Boy mogul wasn't being prosecuted for domestic violence.

He does admit to being a bit biased through his close association with Diddy, Cassie, King Combs and even the late Kim Porter ... but he still doesn't want to see anyone behind bars.

Roccstar produced a track for Cassie back in 2017 -- a year before she and Diddy split -- and does recall her being "depressed" in the studio, but he says she eventually bounced back to form, to her usual happy self.

There's now heavy discussion that the music industry is a war zone for women, but Roccstar sees problems coming down on the male side ... in the wake of Diddy's case, "flying out" potential bedmates has never been trickier!!!

These days, Roccstar says artists are better off to have one woman in a relationship ... otherwise they'll be next up for the Rap Rico!!!

