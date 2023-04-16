Roccstar's House Break-In Video Shows Man with Axe, Detained at Gunpoint

Play video content

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum Roccstar thwarted a would-be intruder, and TMZ Hip Hop has obtained video showing how the alarming incident went down.

Security footage from Monday night shows the suspect arriving at Roccstar's front door while dragging an axe and hopping inside unlocked luxury vehicles in the driveway.

We broke the OG story ... Roccstar was asleep at 5 AM when an alarm prompted him to go outside, and as the video shows ... he ended up coming face-to-face with his unwanted visitor. Roccstar was armed, and as you can see ... he got the suspect down on the ground at gunpoint!!!

We spoke to Roccstar now that his blood pressure's settled ... and he gave us a vivid rundown of the encounter.

He says he's grateful his family's safe -- his two sons were home -- and amazed at the restraint he was able to show while detaining the guy until cops could arrive.

According to Roccstar, he awoke Monday morning to a whopping 11 security alerts on his phone and images of the guy prowling around his yard.

He says he called his gated community's security guard and the cops and then spotted the man on top of his garage. Roccstar says he fired shots in the air until the man cowered in fear.

Roccstar says he then ordered him off the roof, and pistol-whipped him to subdue him.

The suspect was booked for attempted burglary and vandalism -- and, now that the incident is behind him, Roccstar says he's got beef with the community's HOA and security.

He says the guy breached two gates, and Roccstar wants to know where his big bucks for home protection are being spent.