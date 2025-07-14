Patton Oswalt Says He's Down for 'Ratatouille' Live Action Remake

Play video content TMZ.com

Patton Oswalt’s hungry for a remake -- telling TMZ he’s all in for a live-action "Ratatouille"... and yes, he’s ready to cook up some magic as Remy again!

We caught up with Patton at LAX on Monday, and while he says the "Ratatouille" reboot call isn’t his to make -- if it’s happening, he’s 100% ready to squeak back into action.

Honestly, the full clip’s a must-watch for any "Ratatouille" fan ... especially when we hit Patton with the ultimate question -- where does it rank on his all-time Disney-Pixar list?

What makes this moment even more heart-melting is that our guy Charlie is the biggest "Ratatouille" fan -- so watch him geek out with Patton over the film.