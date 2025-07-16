Cops Arrest Man Accused Of Killing 114-Year-Old Marathoner Fauja Singh In Hit-&-Run

Cops in India have arrested the man suspected of killing famed marathon runner Fauja Singh in a hit-and-run accident earlier this week.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon was taken into custody on Tuesday ... after he reportedly fessed up to hitting Singh on Monday.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon from Canada has been arrested for hitting 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh. During questioning, he said he didn’t know Fauja Singh’s identity and panicked after the accident. He claimed the car was at high speed and couldn’t stop when Fauja Singh… https://t.co/nfCQDiH0UZ pic.twitter.com/GAagV5GNyj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 16, 2025 @Gagan4344

According to journalist Gagandeep Singh, Dhillon told cops he was traveling at a high rate of speed and could not stop after he saw Fauja Singh enter a crosswalk. The non-resident Indian from Canada allegedly left the scene in a panic. He reportedly did not know it was Fauja Singh he had hit.

The car Dhillon had allegedly drove during the accident was seized. It's unclear what punishment Dhillon now faces.

Fauja Singh was a legend in his sport -- first gaining global notoriety in 2000 when he ran a marathon in London in less than seven hours at 89 years old.

He went on to break several world records in multiple age brackets ... and carried the Olympic torch in 2004 and 2012.

He was 114 years old.