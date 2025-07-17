Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Welcome Baby Girl, Their First Child

Congrats are in order for Kate Bosworth and Justin Long -- the couple just welcomed a baby girl!

Kate and Justin -- who started dating in 2022 and tied the knot a year later -- welcomed their baby girl via surrogate, Page Six reports.

Justin actually hinted at wanting kids back in a January '24 IG post, gushing over Kate and joking their future kids might one day ask why he wrote such "sappy things" about mom online.

The happy couple first met on the set of "House of Darkness" in Arkansas back in 2021 -- the same year Kate split from husband Michael Polish.

This is the first child for both Kate and Justin.