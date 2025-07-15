Jared Goff's Wife, Christen, Gives Birth To Couple's Baby Daughter

Jared Goff's family has officially grown by one ... his wife, Christen, just gave birth to their first child!!!

The couple announced the amazing news on Tuesday on their Instagram pages ... revealing their new daughter's name is Romy Isabelle Goff.

The duo included a bunch of pictures of the two with their little bundle of joy ... and they both looked like they couldn't have been happier to be new parents.

In fact, in one of the snaps, Jared already had a cap on that read, "Girl Dad."

"Heart is bursting into a million pieces!!!!!" Christen wrote in her IG Stories.

Jared and Christen have been dating for years ... formally tying the knot at a beautiful Southern California wedding in June 2024. Earlier this spring, they announced Christen's pregnancy with an adorable video.

Jared's got a few days to soak up being a first-time father -- as the Lions don't start training camp for another couple weeks.