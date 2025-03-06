Jared Goff, Pregnant Christen Harper Have Date Night At Clippers Game

Jared Goff and Christen Harper spent one of their final baby-less days taking in some ball -- they hit the Intuit Dome Wednesday night for the Clippers vs. Pistons matchup -- and the former L.A. Rams star made it clear his allegiances are firmly with Detroit.

Goff sported a Tigers ballcap for date night with his pregnant wife ... and even though the two were clearly rooting against the home squad, the Lions quarterback sure felt big love inside Steve Ballmer's new building.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fans begged him for autographs ... and, at one point, he got to go onto the court to snap some pics with Pistons legends Rip Hamilton and Jalen Rose.

Harper, meanwhile, kept her baby bump under wraps during the outing -- wearing a leather jacket that largely covered her growing tummy.

Unfortunately for the two, the Pistons lost, 123-115 ... although they did at least get to sit a few chairs away from Barack Obama during the contest.

There likely won't be many more opportunities for NBA evenings going forward ... Christen's due any day now -- and Jared's gotta get back to his NFL gig in just a few weeks anyway.