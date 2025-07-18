Wrestling Legend Buff Bagwell Has Leg Amputated

Wrestling legend Buff Bagwell had a significant portion of his right leg amputated on Thursday.

The former WCW star's good friend, Steve Stasiak, announced the news on Friday morning ... writing in a Facebook post complications from a car crash five years ago led to the serious surgery.

"The injuries from his 2020 accident never fully healed," Stasiak wrote. "He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome -- but that fight led him here."

In his announcement, Stasiak included a picture of Bagwell in a hospital bed. The 55-year-old was wearing a gown and hooked up to wires -- and you can see in the snap, everything just below his right thigh was gone.

Bagwell did seem to have a smile in the pic, but Stasiak -- owner of Book Pro Wrestlers -- told his followers the situation has been tough for the former NWO member to deal with.

"I’ve known Buff a long time," Stasiak said. "I’ve seen him in the spotlight, I’ve seen him behind the scenes, and I’ve seen him fight through things most people never even hear about. This one… this is hard. For him. For everyone who knows and loves him."

Bagwell did address the surgery hours before it went down on his YouTube channel -- explaining to his fans alongside his fiancée that the whole ordeal was "the result of a five-year battle trying to save my leg."

Stasiak called for Bagwell's friends, family and fans to pray for him.

"If you’re reading this, I just ask that you send a little love out into the world for Buff. No grand gestures. Just something real."