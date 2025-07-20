Ferry Engulfed in Flames With 280 Onboard, Passengers Leap Into Ocean

A ferry carrying 280 people caught fire off the coast of Indonesia over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and prompting a dramatic rescue operation.

The ferry was traveling from the Talaud Islands to Manado when it erupted in flames around 12 PM local time Sunday. Shocking videos show passengers jumping into the sea as fire engulfed the upper deck, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Rescue ships and local fishing boats rushed to save those in the water. One survivor said she floated for nearly an hour before being rescued. Authorities say survivors were transported to a nearby island, and search efforts for any remaining passengers are ongoing.