Two Face Charges Stemming From Youth Baseball Game Fight

Two individuals involved in the violent brawl at a Massachusetts youth baseball game are expected to be charged for their actions, police confirmed to TMZ Sports.

The Milford Police Department relayed the update on Wednesday ... less than two days after the shocking fight between the crowd and players at the Milford Post 59 and East Springfield game at Fino Field.

Fight breaks out at Milford and East Springfield Legion state playoff game. Crazy @MetroWestSports https://t.co/UX7TYYnmTo pic.twitter.com/thgEGzsBH8 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 22, 2025 @GregABedard

The melee was caught on a MyMilfordTV livestream, showing a spectator who was heckling players run onto the field to throw hands with the East Springfield team.

MPD said while the incident is still under investigation, two people are expected to face charges as a result of the chaos.

It's unclear whether any of those individuals are players.

MPD told us the game will resume Wednesday night at 6 PM with "heavy police presence and restrictions" in place.

That includes a ban on bags, outside food and drinks ... and those attending will be required to leave the game immediately after it's over.