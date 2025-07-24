Ex-MLB Draft Pick Brian Grant Arrested For Murder

Brian Grant -- a 2002 MLB draft pick -- was arrested this week in North Carolina ... after authorities say he murdered a locksmith.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, officers were dispatched to Grant's home on Wednesday over a report of gunfire ... and they discovered 61-year-old Randy Stewart dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led authorities to believe Grant was the shooter ... and the former pitcher was taken into custody and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Stewart was the owner of a locksmith business -- and he appeared to be servicing Grant's home before the shooting took place.

No further details surrounding the incident were released.

Jail records show the 40-year-old is currently being held behind bars without bond.

The Toronto Blue Jays took Grant in the seventh round of the '02 draft ... and while he never made it to the Big Leagues, he did pitch in the minors for five seasons.

He logged innings with the Medicine Hat Blue Jays and the Pulaski Blue Jays -- two Toronto farm system teams -- and also spent time on the Auburn Doubledays.