TV News Reporter Attacked by Wasp During Live Report, Caught on Video

A pesky wasp caused quite the headache for one journalist who lost her sh*t on camera while trying to swat the bug away with her notebook.

Sara O'Kane -- a British ITV news reporter based in Northern Ireland -- battled the aggravating insect as she delivered her live report about the murders of a mom and her two children Wednesday evening.

As you can see from the video ... O'Kane is wrapping up her story when the wasp suddenly flies onto her shirt and then starts buzzing around her face -- and her eyes.

At that point, O'Kane freaks out and turns her notebook into a weapon to slap down the little sucker, but it ultimately flies off.

During the skirmish, O'Kane scrunches her face in disgust and falls backwards, making it all the more embarrassing.

Back in the TV studio ... someone finally catches wind of what just happened and quickly cuts to the anchor sitting at her desk on set. But, the anchor seems totally unprepared for the handoff, looking down at a bunch of papers instead of into the camera.