Barry Bonds' 756th Home Run Plate Expected To Fetch $100,000 At Auction

One lucky and very, very rich fan is set to walk away with baseball history ... as the home plate Barry Bonds stepped on after hitting his 756th career home run is up for auction -- and it's estimated to sell for $100,000!!

Bidding for the base -- along with a signed ball from the '07 game -- both come with letters of authenticity signed by the former San Francisco Giants slugger himself ... and the package is currently open for bidding via SCP Auctions.

"This is the actual home plate from the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals MLB game on August 7th, 2007, at AT&T Park, where I hit my 756th career home run in the contest, passing Hank Aaron for sole possession of first place on the all-time MLB home run leaderboard," Bonds' letter says.

"After the game this home plate was removed from the park and given to me."

In case you weren't able to catch the game 18 years ago, Bonds hit the record-breaking dinger against Mike Bacsik. By the time he hung up the cleats for good at the end of the '07 season ... he finished with 762 career home runs.

Of course, the accomplishment has an asterisk in many fans' eyes ... as Bonds was linked to steroids. He admitted in 2003 to unknowingly using a cream and clear substance given to him by his trainer that he thought was flaxseed oil and arthritis balm.

Bidding is set to close on Saturday ... with the current bid sitting at $55K.