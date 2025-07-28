Tulane Basketball Player Gregg Glenn III Dead At 22 After 'Tragic Accident'

The Tulane basketball community is mourning the loss of forward Gregg Glenn III ... after the school revealed he died over the weekend.

The school shared the news Monday morning ... with the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Sarah Cunningham, saying, "We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend."

"He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics."

Details surrounding the fatal incident were not provided.

Cunningham went on to say Glenn was "known for his infectious personality, positive energy, and kindness, he brightened every room he entered."

Glenn -- from Pompano Beach, Florida -- put up 10.6 points per game for the Green Wave last season ... and ranked second on the team in rebounds and assists with 5.3 and 3.1, respectively.

He also had a focus on his schoolwork ... as he earned two AAC Weekly Honor Roll selections.

Glenn was entering his senior season at Tulane, his second home after transferring from Michigan in 2023.

He was highly recruited out of high school, with Rivals attaching a 4-star rating to his name and pinning him as the 113th best player nationally.