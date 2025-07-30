Rip Through Terry Crews Bulky Shots to Kick Off His 57th Birthday!

No need to tiptoe into Terry Crews' 57th birthday 'cuz the Hollywood hunk is in tip top shape ... Hit his special day hard with his ripped shirtless selfies!

From his days on the field to his iconic movie roles, eg: "White Chicks," the pro-baller turned Hollywood legend has more than just kept up his famous figure, he's swoler than ever!

His on-camera skills and chiseled looks have scored him big gigs like hosting "America's Got Talent" alongside Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

"Makin' my way downtown, walkin' fast faces pass and I'm homebound!"

