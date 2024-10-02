Terry Crews Hosting Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards In Las Vegas

The Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards are back for the second year, giving pioneering rap stars their flowers in the form of PHAT finances -- and Terry Crews will be front and center as this year's host!!!

The Las Vegas-based non-profit Paid In Full Foundation announced Wednesday Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante and Kool Moe Dee are the 2024 honorees ... and they all should be in for their just desserts.

Last year’s honorees, Rakim and Scarface, will also be in the building -- they both received $500K apiece at the inaugural event!!

The festivities go down on October 5th at the ARIA Resort & Casino and are boosted by even more star power from the Board of Directors and Advisory Board ... Nas, Fab 5 Freddy, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Steve Stoute, Quincy Jones III and event founders Benjamin and Felicia Horowitz.